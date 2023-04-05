Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Canonical UOC Says Its Church In Western Ukraine Seized By Schismatic OCU

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine's Canonical UOC Says Its Church in Western Ukraine Seized by Schismatic OCU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Members of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) took control over a church in western Ukraine, which belongs to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), during the funeral service of a killed Ukrainian soldier, the UOC said on Wednesday.

"On April 5, a brutal takeover of the St. Michael's Church in the village of Zadubrivka in the Chernivtsi region was carried out by representatives of the OCU right in the middle of the funeral service of a killed Ukrainian defender," the UOC said.

The ambulance had taken the hegumen of the church to a hospital following the takeover, the UOC added.

Kiev has increased its pressure on the UOC against the background of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Some local authorities in Ukraine have decided to ban the activities of the UOC due to alleged ties with Moscow and a bill was submitted to parliament to outright ban the church in the country last year. In addition, sanctions have been imposed on some members of the UOC clergy.

The OCU was established on the basis of two schismatic organizations in late 2018. In 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople gave the OCU a "tomos of autocephaly" ” an ecclesiastical document essentially granting recognition ” which resulted in a serious conflict between Constantinople and Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Chernivtsi April 2018 2019 Church

Recent Stories

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

28 minutes ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.