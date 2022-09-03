UN Envoy to Travel to Tindouf to Meet Leadership - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary General for Western Sahara will travel to Tindouf in Algeria to work on advancing the political process, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"As part of an ongoing phase of visits to all concerned interlocutors in the region, the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, is travelling to Tindouf today to meet with the leadership of Frente POLISARIO," Dujarric said on Friday.

The envoy continues to look forward to deepening the consultations with all concerned on the perspectives to constructively advance the political process on Western Sahara, the statement added.

Algeria supports the Polisario Front, nationalist liberation movement, which stands for the independence of the Western Sahara. However, Morocco controls almost 80 per cent of the territory.

Staffan De Mistura became the Envoy for Western Sahara after nearly two and a half years of this post being vacant because neither Morocco, nor the Polisario Front were able to agree on one candidate.