Open Menu

UN Pushes Justice For Sri Lanka's Easter Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

UN pushes justice for Sri Lanka's Easter victims

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The United Nations on Sunday urged Sri Lanka to bridge its "accountability deficit" and ensure justice as the country commemorated the 279 victims of its worst-ever attack against civilians five years ago.

The UN's top envoy to the country, Marc-Andre Franche, told a remembrance service in Colombo that there should be a "thorough and transparent investigation" to uncover those behind the Easter carnage in 2019.

Bombers hit three churches and three hotels in the island's deadliest suicide attack aimed at civilians, but grieving families say they are still waiting for justice.

Among the dead were 45 foreigners, including tourists visiting the island a decade after the end of a brutal ethnic conflict that had claimed more than 100,000 lives since 1972.

Franche said noted that victims were still seeking justice despite the country's Supreme Court holding the then president Maithripala Sirisena and his top officials responsible for failing to prevent the attack.

"Delivering justice for victims of these attacks should be part of addressing the systemic challenge," Franche said.

He said the UN Human Rights office has also called on Colombo to publish the complete findings of previous inquiries into the Easter Sunday bombings and to establish an independent investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Suicide Attack Supreme Court United Nations Sri Lanka Colombo Sunday 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

19 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

19 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

19 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

19 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

19 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

19 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

19 hours ago

More Stories From World