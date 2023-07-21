UN Will Continue Engagement With All Parties Involved in Grain Deal - UN Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United Nations wants to continue its support of all parties involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and warns about escalatory rhetoric following Russia's termination of the deal, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

"The bottom line is that food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and the Russian Federation remain of crucial importance to global food security. The United Nations will therefore continue its engagement with all involved to ensure that Russian and Ukrainian food and fertilizer can continue to reach global markets: to ease prices and strengthen food security around the world," Griffith told the Security Council members. "Escalatory rhetoric (following Russia's withdrawal from the Grain Deal) also threatens to further undermine the safe transportation of food through the Black Sea more broadly. "