Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Unidentified Aircraft Fell in Adygea, No Casualties - Republic's Head

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Unidentified aircraft fell in a village in Russia's Republic of Adygea, causing no casualties or destruction apart from a minor damage to a farm building, the regional head, Murat Kumpilov, said on Tuesday.

 

"In the settlement of Novy in Giaginsky District of Adygea the fall of an unidentified aircraft was registered this night. Investigators are working on the ground," Kumpilov said on Telegram.

He said that there were no casualties or injuries, adding that the only damage caused was a minor demolition of a cattle farm building.

