UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Cambridge Says Charles Darwin's Notebooks Stolen From Library

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

University of Cambridge Says Charles Darwin's Notebooks Stolen From Library

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The University of Cambridge on Tuesday said that two notebooks, written by English naturalist Charles Darwin, were stolen from its library and appealed to the public for help in locating manuscripts, which contain the famous 1837 Tree of Life sketch.

"Cambridge University Library has announced a public appeal for help in locating two missing notebooks, one of which contains Charles Darwin's iconic 1837 'Tree of Life' sketch, pictured below," the university said in a press release and published the manuscript's photograph.

The notebooks were listed as missing since 2001, but the university, "following an exhaustive search" of the Darwin Archive, which contains nearly 189 boxes, now believes that two manuscripts were stolen.

"Following an exhaustive search, the largest in the library's history, curators have concluded that the notebooks, first listed as missing in January 2001, have likely been stolen," the press release read.

The university has contacted the police in England's Cambridgeshire county about the possible theft and notified Interpol, which added missing notebooks to its database of stolen artworks.

It is estimated that notebooks could be worth many millions in British Pounds, according to the university.

Related Topics

Police Darwin Cambridge January From Million

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for human capital, capability dev ..

16 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 8th edition of &#039;My He ..

16 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.