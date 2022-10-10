UPDATE 3 - Ukrainian Capital of Kiev Hit by Multiple Explosions - Interior Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) A series of explosions occurred in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Monday, with Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, attributing the blasts to kamikaze drones.

"breaking news! Center of Kyiv attacked by kamikaze drones," Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

According to Ukrainian media, explosions in Kiev and its surroundings are currently ongoing, with the air defense system working in the capital.

"Several explosions (were registered) in the Shevchenkivskyi district ” in the center of the capital. All services are going to the scenes. Details (will be provided) later," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, as quoted by Strana.ua.

Blasts are also being reported in the Ukrainian cities of Ternopil, Lviv, Zhytomyr and their vicinity.

"After reports about explosions, some areas of Lviv and Ternopil lost electricity," Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

In addition, the city of Dnipro is being hit by multiple blasts, Mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram, while also asking local residents to remain in hiding.

Gerashchenko blamed Russia for the attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and asked West to provide Kiev with additional military assistance in this regard.

"Response to attacks should be full trade isolation for Russia and more weapons for (the icon for Ukraine): modern air defense, planes, tanks, artillery. Escalation won't help (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We will win!" Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. It also accused Ukrainian troops of arranging military strongholds in civilian areas and using people as human shields.