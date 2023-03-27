UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Final Kazakh Election Results Show Ruling Amanat Party Won 53.9% Of Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

UPDATE - Final Kazakh Election Results Show Ruling Amanat Party Won 53.9% of Vote

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Six parties passed the 5% threshold to enter Kazakhstan's parliament, with the country's ruling party, Amanat, leading with 53.9% of votes, Central Election Commission head Nurlan Abdirov said on Monday, citing the final results of the elections to the lower house.

"For the Amanat party, 53.9% (of votes)," Abdirov told a briefing.

According to the election commission, Amanat received 62 (40 party list mandates and 22 single-mandate candidates) out of 98 parliamentary seats.

The 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament was also passed by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party with 10.

9% (8 seats), the Respublica party with 8.59% (6 seats), the People's Party of Kazakhstan with 6.8% (5 seats), the Aq Jol Democratic Party with 8.41% (6 seats), and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with 5.2% (4 seats), according to Abdirov.

Only the Baytaq Green Party, with 2.3% of votes, failed to pass the threshold to earn parliamentary seats.

On March 19, early parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan, with a final turnout of 54.21%. Kazakhstan's parliament consists of 98 members - 69 elected by party lists and 29 in single-mandate Constituencies.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kazakhstan March

Recent Stories

PM directs to provide free flour to elderly, sick ..

PM directs to provide free flour to elderly, sick persons on priority basis

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC to explore low carbon ammonia value chain in ..

ADNOC to explore low carbon ammonia value chain in Germany’s North Rhine-Westp ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host I ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host IMGA Masters Games in 2026

51 minutes ago
 How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

1 hour ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

1 hour ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.