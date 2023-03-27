UPDATE - Final Kazakh Election Results Show Ruling Amanat Party Won 53.9% of Vote

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Six parties passed the 5% threshold to enter Kazakhstan's parliament, with the country's ruling party, Amanat, leading with 53.9% of votes, Central Election Commission head Nurlan Abdirov said on Monday, citing the final results of the elections to the lower house.

"For the Amanat party, 53.9% (of votes)," Abdirov told a briefing.

According to the election commission, Amanat received 62 (40 party list mandates and 22 single-mandate candidates) out of 98 parliamentary seats.

The 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament was also passed by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party with 10.

9% (8 seats), the Respublica party with 8.59% (6 seats), the People's Party of Kazakhstan with 6.8% (5 seats), the Aq Jol Democratic Party with 8.41% (6 seats), and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with 5.2% (4 seats), according to Abdirov.

Only the Baytaq Green Party, with 2.3% of votes, failed to pass the threshold to earn parliamentary seats.

On March 19, early parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan, with a final turnout of 54.21%. Kazakhstan's parliament consists of 98 members - 69 elected by party lists and 29 in single-mandate Constituencies.