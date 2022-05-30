UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Heavy Rains Leave Over 80 Dead In Brazil - Reports

Published May 30, 2022

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) More than 80 people have died amid heavy rainfall in Brazil, while dozens remain missing, media report.

The death toll from the heavy rains and landslides in the northeastern state of Pernambuco stands at 84, the G1 news portal said on Sunday citing the state governor, Paulo Camara.

According to Camara, 79 fatalities were reported between Friday and Sunday, while another five deaths were recorded since Wednesday.

At least 56 people are missing, while over 3,900 had to leave their homes amid the rains, G1 said.

On Saturday, the death toll from the rains and landslides in Brazil stood at 35, with many of the deaths having occurred in Pernambuco's capital, Recife.

Fourteen municipalities in Pernambuco have declared a state of emergency, including Recife.

