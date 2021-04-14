UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 22 Times

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 22 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 22 times over the past 24 hours.

"Twenty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (8), Hama (1) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 21.

No shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered in the past day, Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said army aviation had conducted air patrols along routes from the Metras airfield to Kvayres and back.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was created in February 2016. The center's tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

4 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

4 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

3 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

3 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.