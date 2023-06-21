UrduPoint.com

US Awards Raytheon Nearly $1.2Bln For Advanced Mid-Range Missile Production - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Awards Raytheon Nearly $1.2Bln for Advanced Mid-Range Missile Production - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US awarded defense contractor Raytheon a contract worth nearly $1.2 billion for production of advanced medium range air-to-air missile systems, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $1,151,111,454 firm-fixed-price contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 37.

This contract provides for the production of AMRAAM missiles, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support activities," the release said on Tuesday.

This contract, the release added, involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales to Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, accounting for almost 40% of the total award.

