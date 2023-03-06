UrduPoint.com

US Bans Entry Of Syrian Intelligence Officer Over Alleged Extrajudicial Killings - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:33 PM

US Bans Entry of Syrian Intelligence Officer Over Alleged Extrajudicial Killings - Blinken

The United States designated a warrant officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate over alleged extrajudicial killings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The United States designated a warrant officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate over alleged extrajudicial killings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The Department of State is designating Amjad Yousef, a Warrant Officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2023 due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings. As a result of today's action, Yousef, as well as his wife, Anan Wasouf, and their immediate family members, are ineligible for entry into the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary accused Yousef of killing "at least 41" civilians in the Damascus neighborhood of Tadamon in April 2013.

"Video evidence of these murders, which were carried out coldly and methodically, was first publicly shared in 2022 after a long and comprehensive investigation by independent researchers. Today, we are taking action to promote accountability for this atrocity," Blinken stated.

The US will continue supporting efforts to ensure there are consequences for human rights violations and abuses committed in Syria, the secretary added.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Wife United States April Family

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

20 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

11 seconds ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

12 seconds ago
 Technical training of youth helps reducing unemplo ..

Technical training of youth helps reducing unemployment: Chairman STEVTA

15 seconds ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

33 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.