US Bans Entry of Syrian Intelligence Officer Over Alleged Extrajudicial Killings - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The United States designated a warrant officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate over alleged extrajudicial killings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The Department of State is designating Amjad Yousef, a Warrant Officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate, pursuant to Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2023 due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings. As a result of today's action, Yousef, as well as his wife, Anan Wasouf, and their immediate family members, are ineligible for entry into the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

The secretary accused Yousef of killing "at least 41" civilians in the Damascus neighborhood of Tadamon in April 2013.

"Video evidence of these murders, which were carried out coldly and methodically, was first publicly shared in 2022 after a long and comprehensive investigation by independent researchers. Today, we are taking action to promote accountability for this atrocity," Blinken stated.

The US will continue supporting efforts to ensure there are consequences for human rights violations and abuses committed in Syria, the secretary added.