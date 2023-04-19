UrduPoint.com

US-China War Not Impossible But Hard To Imagine Will Start Intentionally - Air Force Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 10:54 PM

US-China War Not Impossible But Hard to Imagine Will Start Intentionally - Air Force Chief

War between the United States and China is neither inevitable nor impossible, but it is hard to imagine that either country would start such a conflict intentionally, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) War between the United States and China is neither inevitable nor impossible, but it is hard to imagine that either country would start such a conflict intentionally, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Wednesday.

"To be very clear, war with China is not inevitable. War between China and military powers including the US would not be in anyone's interest," Kendall said, stressing that he has a very hard time imagining that either China or the United States would intentionally start such a conflict. "But that does not mean that war is impossible or even unlikely."

Kendall made the remark at the 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Air Force Secretary pointed out that despite their strategic competition, China and the United States are not necessarily in a state of cold war.

On Monday, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said China has largely ignored the United States' requests for communication and there is a lack of political will in Beijing to communicate with Washington.

Kahl also said that China would likely expand its influence to the detriment of the United States and its partners if Washington does nothing.

China appears to have a different view of global relations from that of the United States and the former Soviet Union, both of which bolstered deconfliction after the Cuban missile crisis; Beijing sees the answer to tensions as other powers leaving its desired sphere of influence, Kahl said.

A conflict between the United States and China would be devastating for everybody involved and create immense damage to the world economy, but such a conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable, Kahl added.

Related Topics

World China Washington Beijing Colorado Springs United States From

Recent Stories

US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting S ..

US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting Situation Does Not Change

4 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester admission date to April 28

4 minutes ago
 Dalio Family Office selects Abu Dhabi as its next ..

Dalio Family Office selects Abu Dhabi as its next strategic hub to expand family ..

13 minutes ago
 CJs of Pakistan, AJK thank NA speaker for Golden J ..

CJs of Pakistan, AJK thank NA speaker for Golden Jubilee celebration invitation

3 minutes ago
 Govt strives for availability of healthcare servic ..

Govt strives for availability of healthcare services through digital platforms: ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak-China hybrid rice collaboration to safeguard f ..

Pak-China hybrid rice collaboration to safeguard food security: Experts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.