US Court Sets Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker on April 27 - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A new detention hearing has been set in Worcester, Massachusetts on April 27 for alleged leaker of classified military documents Jack Teixeira, according to court documents released on Friday.

"ELECTRONIC NOTICE OF HEARING as to Jack Douglas Teixeira. IN PERSON Detention Hearing set for 4/27/2023 at 1:00 PM in Courtroom 1 - Worcester (In person only) before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy," the notice read.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested on April 13 and charged in Boston Federal court the next day with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials, to which he pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Teixeira, who runs a server on the social media platform Discord, posted more than 40 images of classified documents to the group between December 2022 and March 2023.

Teixeira is being held without bail pending the detention hearing.