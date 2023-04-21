UrduPoint.com

US Court Sets Detention Hearing For Suspected Pentagon Leaker On April 27 - Court Document

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 10:20 PM

US Court Sets Detention Hearing for Suspected Pentagon Leaker on April 27 - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) A new detention hearing has been set in Worcester, Massachusetts on April 27 for alleged leaker of classified military documents Jack Teixeira, according to court documents released on Friday.

"ELECTRONIC NOTICE OF HEARING as to Jack Douglas Teixeira. IN PERSON Detention Hearing set for 4/27/2023 at 1:00 PM in Courtroom 1 - Worcester (In person only) before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy," the notice read.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested on  April 13 and charged in Boston Federal court the next day with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials, to which he pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Teixeira, who runs a server on the social media platform Discord, posted more than 40 images of classified documents to the group between December 2022 and March 2023.

Teixeira is being held without bail pending the detention hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Social Media Douglas David Worcester Boston March April December Court

Recent Stories

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

2 minutes ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

50 minutes ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

55 minutes ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.