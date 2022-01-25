WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States does not agree with the Ukraine government's assessment that an invasion by Russia is not imminent, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"No one can get into the mind of President (Vladimir) Putin or the Russian leadership.

We all know that is the case," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked whether the White House agrees with the Ukraine government's assessment. "So well, of course, our preferred path is diplomacy... We have certainly seen aggressive actions and preparations increasing at the border."