US Energy Advisor Says Europe Should Not Replace Reliance on Russia With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) As countries move to a clean energy economy, they should take lessons from Europe's reliance on Russian energy and avoid repeating the same mistake by relying on China for the green transition, the Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein said on Thursday.

The advisor noted that Europe should learn from the lessons of its dependency on Russia for energy supplies, and avoid becoming reliant on a single supplier, particularly in that area.

"As we look for clean energy supply chains... we are already so far behind, and we run the risk of having that dependency on one supplier. It may not be Russia, it may be China in this instance, but that's the lesson from this war.

It's not a Russia lesson. It's a dependence lesson," Hochstein said during an interview with the Atlantic Council.

Hochstein comments came while addressing a question on the lessons to be learned from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the impact it has had on the energy supplies from Russia, notably Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to European countries.

Earlier in May, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana warned that member states were at risk of replacing their dependency on Russia's natural resources by one on China and noted that countries should pay specific attention to not create dependencies on Beijing in areas of national security.