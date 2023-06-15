UrduPoint.com

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 07:59 PM

European countries still risk experiencing winter energy shortages due to their decoupling from Russian sources as a result of its special military operation in Ukraine, Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein said on Thursday

"I think as long as the war is continuing, we'll be living sort of winter to winter. We got lucky the last couple of winters with fairly mild winters," Hochstein said during an interview with the Atlantic Council. "If we have a cold winter, we're still at risk."

Countries will have enough gas to heat homes, but there may be industrial shortages to mitigate, Hochstein said.

Gas storages will be "north of 90%" at the beginning of the heating season, Hochstein added.

The US and European countries must "stand guard" against the risk of energy shortages, Hochstein said. Countries have worked to surge capacity to Europe from the US, the middle East and North Africa, Hochstein said.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a report warning that an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine could potentially trigger a renewed energy crisis in Europe. The IMF also assessed that the continent still risks energy price spikes next winter.

