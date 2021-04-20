US House Passes Resolution Condemning Crackdown on Hong Kong Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution condemning China and Hong Kong for cracking down on protesters.

The House of Representatives passed the measure in a 418-1 vote on Monday evening.

On April 1, Jimmy Lai, the founder of the media group Next Digital, alongside several other pro-democracy campaigners were found guilty of organizing and taking part in what the government deemed were to be unauthorized assembly in the summer of 2019. On Friday, Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The recent court ruling became the first time the media tycoon, known for being critical of the Chinese Communist Party, received a jail sentence. Previously, he was detained on multiple occasions for his involvement in the 2019 pro-democracy movement and on charges of collusion with foreign entities.

More clashes between Hong Kong protesters and authorities broke out last summer over a controversial national security law on Hong Kong introduced in July 2020 by the Chinese authorities.