US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Swap Injured Fighting in Ukraine - Reports

Trevor Reed, a US marine veteran who spent two years in a Russian prison and was freed in a prisoner swap in 2022, is again pleading for help to return to the United States after he was wounded while fighting as a mercenary against Russian forces in Ukraine, US news website The Messenger reported on Tuesday

According to two US military officials, Reed was injured after he stepped on a landmine about two weeks ago and suffered shrapnel wounds, the report said.

The extent of Reed's injuries remains unknown, the report also said.

Reed was being treated in Kiev and had requested to be transferred to a US military facility in either Germany or Poland, but Ukrainian authorities refused to allow him to leave the country because of his signed contract with the Ukrainian military, the report said.

US officials have privately shared their frustration over Reed's situation considering how much effort it took to bring him back to the United States from Russia, the report added.

In April 2022, Washington and Moscow exchanged two prisoners for the first time in 12 years. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the United States on charges of drug trafficking, was exchanged for Reed, who was serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for disorderly conduct and fighting police officers.

