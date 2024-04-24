Open Menu

US Markets Rise For Second Straight Day As Sentiment Improves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:10 AM

US markets rise for second straight day as sentiment improves

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) US stocks rose for a second straight session in New York Tuesday, building on the prior day's momentum following a round of mostly good corporate earnings, while European markets also rose.

Sentiment was upbeat across major world indices thanks to easing middle East worries, while traders are keenly awaiting the release this week of more major earnings and key US inflation data.

On Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.6 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7.

General Electric, Spotify Technology and Kimberly-Clark were among the companies posting strong gains after releasing quarterly reports.

Briefing.com described the broad gains as "follow-through buying" after a rough period that generated talk that the market was oversold on a short-term basis.

Tesla earnings came after the closing bell, and showed a big drop in quarterly profits, putting elevated pressure on the electric vehicle market that has led to deep cost-cutting.

But traders ignored the gloomy results, pushing up the company's stock after hours by more than seven percent.

- Key figures around 2015 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 38,503.69 points (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 1.2 percent at 5,070.55 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.6 percent at 15,696.64 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,044.81 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 8,105.78 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.6 percent at 18,137.65 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 5,008.17 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 37,552.16 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.9 percent at 16,828.93 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,021.98 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0703 from $1.0656 on Monday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.83 Yen from 154.84 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2448 from $1.2354

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.96 pence from 86.24 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.8 percent at $83.36 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.6 percent at $88.42 per barrel

Related Topics

World Technology Company Vehicle London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Middle East Euro Stocks 2015 Market From Tesla Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

10 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

10 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

14 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

15 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

17 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

18 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

19 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

19 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

20 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

23 hours ago

More Stories From World