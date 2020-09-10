UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Okays $1.5bln Insurance For Mozambique Gas Project

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

US okays $1.5bln insurance for Mozambique gas project

The US has set aside $1.5 billion for political risk insurance in the gas-rich northern Mozambique region ravaged by an Islamist insurgency for the past three years, its Maputo embassy said Thursday

Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The US has set aside $1.5 billion for political risk insurance in the gas-rich northern Mozambique region ravaged by an Islamist insurgency for the past three years, its Maputo embassy said Thursday.

The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has "agreed to provide up to $1.5 billion in political risk insurance to support the commercialization of natural gas reserves" in Mozambique's Rovuma basin, the embassy said in a statement.

The insurance is poised to cover the construction and operation of an onshore natural gas liquefaction plant and support facilities being developed by energy giants including American firm ExxonMobil, French's Total and Italian's Eni.

The gas project, one of Africa's largest investment in recent decades, is situated in the Cabo Delgado which has been the scene of the jihadist attacks since 2017.

Although the gas project has not been directly targeted, the extremist attacks pose a serious threat to the success of offshore investment valued at more than $60 billion.

The attacks have so far displaced more than 250,000 people and claimed at least 1,500 lives.

Mozambican troops along with private military companies have so far struggled to end the insurgency.

On August 12 following days of attacks, Islamist militants occupied Mocimboa da Praia, a strategic port city which cargo to develop the region's offshore gas wealth comes through.

Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, is banking on the gas project to boost its GDP when it emerges as one of the world's leading natural gas exporters.

Related Topics

Africa Militants World Praia Mocimboa Maputo Mozambique August Gas 2017 Billion

Recent Stories

US Relocation of AFRICOM From Germany to Cost $1Bl ..

51 seconds ago

Tinted glasses vehicles a security risk: CTO

53 seconds ago

Two die, four injured in collapse of building at A ..

56 seconds ago

French prosecutors open rape, assault inquiry over ..

58 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Supply Up to 100Mln Doses of COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese envoy enquires after health of Asif Ali Za ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.