US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Russia's FSB security services said on Tuesday it had arrested a US-Russian woman suspected of treason for raising funds for the Ukrainian army.

The FSB in the central Urals city of Yekaterinburg said it had "suppressed the illegal activities" of a 33-year-old woman, a resident of Los Angeles with dual citizenship, and taken her into custody.

It said the unnamed woman had been "proactively collecting funds... which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medical items, equipment, means of destruction and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces".

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti posted a video from the FSB showing hooded officers handcuffing and escorting a woman in a white coat with a white hat pulled down over her eyes.

The FSB said she had been acting "against the security of our country" and had been supporting the Ukrainian army while in the United States.

Treason is punishable by up to life in prison under legislation toughened since the start of the military offensive.

Several US nationals are currently imprisoned in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

He was arrested last year on espionage charges that he, his employer and the US government have rejected.

Another joint US-Russian citizen, journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, is also being held in pre-trial detention.

He faces charges of failing to register as a "foreign agent" and contravening Russia's strict military censorship laws.

Former US marine Paul Whelan has been in prison in Russia since 2018, serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants to negotiate a prisoner exchange to swap Russians imprisoned abroad for US citizens detained in Russia.