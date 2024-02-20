US-Russian Woman Arrested In Russia For Treason
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Russia's FSB security services said on Tuesday it had arrested a US-Russian woman suspected of treason for raising funds for the Ukrainian army.
The FSB in the central Urals city of Yekaterinburg said it had "suppressed the illegal activities" of a 33-year-old woman, a resident of Los Angeles with dual citizenship, and taken her into custody.
It said the unnamed woman had been "proactively collecting funds... which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medical items, equipment, means of destruction and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces".
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti posted a video from the FSB showing hooded officers handcuffing and escorting a woman in a white coat with a white hat pulled down over her eyes.
The FSB said she had been acting "against the security of our country" and had been supporting the Ukrainian army while in the United States.
Treason is punishable by up to life in prison under legislation toughened since the start of the military offensive.
Several US nationals are currently imprisoned in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
He was arrested last year on espionage charges that he, his employer and the US government have rejected.
Another joint US-Russian citizen, journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, is also being held in pre-trial detention.
He faces charges of failing to register as a "foreign agent" and contravening Russia's strict military censorship laws.
Former US marine Paul Whelan has been in prison in Russia since 2018, serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants to negotiate a prisoner exchange to swap Russians imprisoned abroad for US citizens detained in Russia.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens under theme ‘After Rain’3 minutes ago
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan23 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Korean Bar Associations discuss cooperation in Riyadh meeting23 minutes ago
-
In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions23 minutes ago
-
Feature: Crowds in NW China celebrate Lunar New Year by Yellow River33 minutes ago
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals43 minutes ago
-
Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea43 minutes ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi43 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing43 minutes ago
-
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub43 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday43 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit53 minutes ago