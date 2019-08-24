US to Increase Tariffs on $250Bln of Chinese Goods From 25% to 30% in October - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The United States will increase on October 1 the imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25 percent to 30 percent as a response to China's new retaliatory tariffs, US President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"Starting on October 1st, the 250 billion Dollars of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25 percent will be taxed at 30 percent," Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

The US president also said the tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods and services that will go into effect on September 1 will now increase from 10 percent to 15 percent.