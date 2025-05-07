Open Menu

Uzbekistan, South Korea Launch Joint Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects

TASKHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Jasurbek Choriyev held talks with a delegation led by Korea National Railway Chairman & CEO, Lee Seong Hai.

The parties discussed advanced technologies and the possibilities of expanding innovative cooperation for the modernization of the railway system. Special attention was paid to introducing modern alarm systems, geolocation, and traffic control, as well as Korean navigation solutions that will enhance the safety of high-speed trains on new routes planned for construction in Uzbekistan.

Lee Seong Hai provided information on the preparation of a feasibility study for the construction of a separate Tashkent – Samarkand high-speed railway. It was noted that the preparatory activities will be carried out by Saman Engineering, Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants & Architecture, Korea Railroad Corporation, and Korea National Railway with the support of the Korea Eximbank’s grant.

