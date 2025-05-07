- Home
Pakistan Embassy Organizes Photo Exhibition To Commemorate 74 Years Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in China inaugurated a special photo exhibition on Tuesday titled "Iron Brothers Through Time: Chronicles of Pakistan-China Friendship" to commemorate 74 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's landmark visit to Pakistan in 2015.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, in his keynote address, described the exhibition as a "living testament to the constancy of a friendship that has withstood the tests of time, transitions, and trials."
He highlighted powerful images capturing milestone moments-from the Pakistan Air Force escorting President Xi's aircraft to Pakistan International Airlines becoming the first non-communist airline to land in China in 1964, CEN reported.
"This friendship is not the product of convenience," Ambassador Hashmi said, quoting national poet Allama Iqbal to emphasize that the Pakistan-China relationship is one of conscious will and mutual respect.
"Let this exhibition remind us not only of what we have achieved, but what we continue to stand for - peace, prosperity, stability, and trust."
The chief guest, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Sun Haiyan lauded the exhibition, calling it a "perfect title to define China-Pakistan friendship."
She shared a touching story from 2015, when an elderly Pakistani man donated land in Gwadar for a school as a tribute to the two nationsâ€™ brotherhood, saying, "This is going to be a school of Pakistan-China friendship, so it should be contributed by both peoples." The exhibition, through decades of historic photographs, not only celebrates shared memories but also affirms a shared destiny.
As both sides noted, the Iron Brotherhood between Pakistan and China remains unshakable, forged through time, sustained by the people, and poised for the future.
APP/asg
