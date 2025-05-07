Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Organizes Photo Exhibition To Commemorate 74 Years Of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan Embassy organizes photo exhibition to commemorate 74 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in China inaugurated a special photo exhibition on Tuesday titled "Iron Brothers Through Time: Chronicles of Pakistan-China Friendship" to commemorate 74 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping's landmark visit to Pakistan in 2015.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, in his keynote address, described the exhibition as a "living testament to the constancy of a friendship that has withstood the tests of time, transitions, and trials."

He highlighted powerful images capturing milestone moments-from the Pakistan Air Force escorting President Xi's aircraft to Pakistan International Airlines becoming the first non-communist airline to land in China in 1964, CEN reported.

"This friendship is not the product of convenience," Ambassador Hashmi said, quoting national poet Allama Iqbal to emphasize that the Pakistan-China relationship is one of conscious will and mutual respect.

"Let this exhibition remind us not only of what we have achieved, but what we continue to stand for - peace, prosperity, stability, and trust."

The chief guest, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Sun Haiyan lauded the exhibition, calling it a "perfect title to define China-Pakistan friendship."

She shared a touching story from 2015, when an elderly Pakistani man donated land in Gwadar for a school as a tribute to the two nationsâ€™ brotherhood, saying, "This is going to be a school of Pakistan-China friendship, so it should be contributed by both peoples." The exhibition, through decades of historic photographs, not only celebrates shared memories but also affirms a shared destiny.

As both sides noted, the Iron Brotherhood between Pakistan and China remains unshakable, forged through time, sustained by the people, and poised for the future.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

17 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

17 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

17 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

17 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

17 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

17 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

17 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

17 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

18 hours ago

More Stories From World