Venezuelan Prosecutor-General's Office Issues Arrest Warrant For CEO Of Silvercorp USA

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 08:10 AM

Venezuelan Prosecutor-General's Office Issues Arrest Warrant for CEO of Silvercorp USA

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The Venezuelan Prosecutor-General's Office issued arrest warrants for Jordan Goudreau, CEO of the Silvercorp USA private military company, and 21 other people over their role in the recent attempted invasion in the Latin American country.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said a sea invasion of Colombian militants had been prevented as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation. One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, who works for Silvercorp USA, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and control it until Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is flown to the United States.

"The Venezuelan Prosecutor-General's Office has issued arrest warrants for 22 people," Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on late Friday, as quoted by the TVV Noticias broadcaster.

He added that international arrest warrants had been issued for three people, including Goudreau, as well as Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Sergio Vergara and political expert Juan Jose Rendon.

On late Thursday, The Washington Post newspaper issued a document that showed the Venezuelan opposition had signed a $213 million contract with Silvercorp USA in October 2019 to topple Maduro.

