Open Menu

Vietnam Property Tycoon On Trial In $12.5 Billion Fraud Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Vietnam property tycoon on trial in $12.5 billion fraud case

A top Vietnamese property tycoon went on trial Tuesday along with dozens of others, accused of embezzling $12.5 billion in the country's biggest ever fraud case

Ho Chi Minh City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A top Vietnamese property tycoon went on trial Tuesday along with dozens of others, accused of embezzling $12.5 billion in the country's biggest ever fraud case.

Truong My Lan, chair of major developer Van Thinh Phat, is said to have swindled the cash from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) over the course of a decade, leaving unsuspecting investors out of pocket.

Eighty-five others are also on trial in southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City, including former central bankers, former government officials and ex-SCB executives -- among them two Chinese nationals still at large, state media said.

They face charges including bribery, abuse of power, appropriation and violations of banking law.

State media on Tuesday showed pictures of dozens of vans carrying the defendants to the court where heavy security was on guard inside and out.

A total of 78 defendants were in court, with eight on the run, state media said. Police have issued international arrest warrants for the fugitives.

Related Topics

Police Business China Bank Van Ho Chi Minh City Hub Standard Chartered Pakistan Media From Government Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

36 seconds ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

37 seconds ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

39 seconds ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

41 seconds ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

43 seconds ago
 WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Champ ..

WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

3 minutes ago
Tees to be planted in city to control environment ..

Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

6 minutes ago
 Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both lea ..

Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..

6 minutes ago
 SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote fi ..

SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy

3 minutes ago
 Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws ..

Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Childr ..

6 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign

DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World