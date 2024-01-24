Open Menu

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Reports New COVID-19 Sub-variant

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City reports new COVID-19 sub-variant

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has recently detected the emergence of sub-variant JN.1 of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the city's department of health reported Wednesday.

The emerging sub-variant was found in hospitalized patients in December last year in the city.

The municipal Department of Health said the JN.1 sub-variant appeared in the city after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it as the fastest growing variant and dominate in the United States in December last year.

According to the Vietnam's health ministry, JN.

1 is a sub-branch variant of Omicron strain BA.2.86. It has warned that the public should not be too worried but stay vigilant.

The number of hospitalized cases at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases due to the pandemic has increased in the last six weeks, Vietnam news Agency reported.

In the first two weeks of 2024, the country reported 419 new cases in 39 localities. The number of hospitalized cases increased but there have been no severe cases, according to the Vietnam's health ministry.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City United States Vietnam December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top ..

Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership

15 minutes ago
 Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

43 minutes ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

58 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

2 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

2 hours ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

3 hours ago
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

5 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

17 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

17 hours ago

More Stories From World