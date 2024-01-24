Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Reports New COVID-19 Sub-variant
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has recently detected the emergence of sub-variant JN.1 of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the city's department of health reported Wednesday.
The emerging sub-variant was found in hospitalized patients in December last year in the city.
The municipal Department of Health said the JN.1 sub-variant appeared in the city after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it as the fastest growing variant and dominate in the United States in December last year.
According to the Vietnam's health ministry, JN.
1 is a sub-branch variant of Omicron strain BA.2.86. It has warned that the public should not be too worried but stay vigilant.
The number of hospitalized cases at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Tropical Diseases due to the pandemic has increased in the last six weeks, Vietnam news Agency reported.
In the first two weeks of 2024, the country reported 419 new cases in 39 localities. The number of hospitalized cases increased but there have been no severe cases, according to the Vietnam's health ministry.
