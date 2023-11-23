HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) -- Vietnam is seeing a boom in e-commerce as the number of online shoppers surges with improving shopping skills and increasing purchase value, VnExpress reported Thursday, citing Tran Van Trong, general secretary of the Vietnam E-commerce Association.

The supply surges have been prompted by the rise in demand, he said, adding that millions of people are now online sellers, and most do not even own a brick-and-mortar store.

The newspaper reported that more than half of Vietnam's population shopped online last year as supply and demand in the e-commerce sector continued to boom.

Dang Anh Dung, deputy CEO of e-commerce platform Lazada Vietnam, cited that around 57 million Vietnamese made online purchases last year, most of them in capital city Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City, according to a report by Google and Temasek & Bain.

Young people in Vietnam are becoming more particular with their products. They seek values and will change brands if they receive low-quality items, he said.