Open Menu

Vinicius To Miss Argentina World Cup Qualifier Due To Injury

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Vinicius to miss Argentina World Cup qualifier due to injury

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior will miss Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina with an injury to his left thigh, national team officials said after he limped off against Colombia.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid star "underwent imaging exams that confirmed an injury to his posterior left thigh muscle," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Friday in a statement.

It said Vinicius, a key piece of Brazil's attacking arsenal, had been ruled out of next week's match against arch-rivals and 2022 World Cup champions Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.

Vinicius had earlier said the outlook was not good for him to be fit to face Argentina.

"Based on what the doctors have told me, it will be a bit difficult," he said after Brazil went down 2-1 in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Vinicius left the field in the 27th minute of the World Cup qualifier against Colombia, with his side leading 1-0.

"I think it's the same injury as before. I felt a pain at the back of my thigh," he said.

The Brazilian star missed a month of action after he injured his right thigh at the end of August in a league match for Real Madrid.

He missed Brazil's first two South American qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru in September.

Brazil take on Argentina, who top the qualification standings, on Tuesday in Rio's Maracana Stadium.

The home side, in fifth place, are already without goalkeeper Ederson, defender Danilo, midfielder and captain Casemiro and star attacker Neymar, all through injury.

Related Topics

Football Injured World Rio De Janeiro Barranquilla Same Argentina Brazil Bolivia Peru Colombia August September All Top Real Madrid Arsenal

Recent Stories

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

2 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

2 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

2 hours ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

2 hours ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

2 hours ago
BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

2 hours ago
 KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi ..

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

2 hours ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

2 hours ago
 Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected Preside ..

Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected President, Vice President during offi ..

2 hours ago
 DC urges parental support in polio eradication dri ..

DC urges parental support in polio eradication drive

2 hours ago

More Stories From World