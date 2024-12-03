Wanted Belgian Drug Lord Arrested In Dubai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:57 PM
One of Belgium's most wanted international drug traffickers, Othman El Ballouti, has been arrested in Dubai, a judiciary source said on Tuesday, adding that Brussels would seek his extradition
El Ballouti has been accused of running a major drug smuggling ring in the Belgian port of Antwerp -- one of Europe's main drug gateways -- and is the target of US sanctions.
"We obtained his arrest, we will now see if we can get his extradition," the Belgian source told AFP.
Belgium and the United Arab Emirates signed an extradition agreement in 2021.
