Watchdog Finds FBI-Launched Russia Probe Intrusive, Based On Thinnest Of Suspicions - Barr

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Watchdog Finds FBI-Launched Russia Probe Intrusive, Based on Thinnest of Suspicions - Barr

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Justice Department Inspector General report on the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion found that the probe was intrusive and launched by the FBI based of "thinnest of suspicions," US Attorney General William Barr said in a press release on Monday.

"The Inspector General's report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a US presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken," Barr said in the release.

