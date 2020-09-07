Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Education for Women in OIC Member States

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold a virtual workshop on promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education for women and girls in the OIC Member States. Organized in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), and chaired by Burkina Faso, Chair of the Seventh Session of the OIC's Ministerial Conference on Woman, the workshop will take place on Thursday September 10, 2020

The workshop will review the role of the OIC and its institutions in promoting the efforts of Member States to educate women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Participants will also discuss the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education for girls and women in Member States and the challenges facing them, highlight success stories and policies of Member States in promoting STEM-related education for girls and women, and recommend practical measure to improve education for girls in these areas.