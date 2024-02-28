Open Menu

Zelensky Arrives In Albania Ahead Of Security Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Zelensky arrives in Albania ahead of security conference

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Albania late Tuesday ahead of a security conference, his first visit to the Balkan nation since Russia's invasion.

In a post on social media, Albania's Foreign Minister Igli Hasani called the Ukrainian leader's arrival in Tirana "a pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression".

Zelensky has been crisscrossing the globe in recent weeks to rally support for his beleaguered country, as Ukraine's armed forces face a critical shortage of ammunition and struggle to hold back Russia's military advances on the ground.

In Tirana on Wednesday, Zelensky is to meet with several leaders from across the region during the "Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit".

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine but has stayed largely quiet in public about supplying Kyiv with arms.

During a visit to Albania earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Tirana's backing of Ukraine.

"It was one of the first countries to send military aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian aggression -- guns, ammunition, mine-resistant vehicles -- and it's currently one of the top ten per capita in terms of its support for Ukraine and security assistance," Blinken said.

Related Topics

NATO Shortage Ukraine Russia Europe Social Media Visit Vehicles Tirana Albania Post From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

1 hour ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

10 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

10 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

10 hours ago
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

10 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

10 hours ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

10 hours ago
 Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

10 hours ago
 AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian ..

AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

10 hours ago
 Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and st ..

Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN

10 hours ago

More Stories From World