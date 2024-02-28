Zelensky Arrives In Albania Ahead Of Security Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Albania late Tuesday ahead of a security conference, his first visit to the Balkan nation since Russia's invasion.
In a post on social media, Albania's Foreign Minister Igli Hasani called the Ukrainian leader's arrival in Tirana "a pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression".
Zelensky has been crisscrossing the globe in recent weeks to rally support for his beleaguered country, as Ukraine's armed forces face a critical shortage of ammunition and struggle to hold back Russia's military advances on the ground.
In Tirana on Wednesday, Zelensky is to meet with several leaders from across the region during the "Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit".
Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine but has stayed largely quiet in public about supplying Kyiv with arms.
During a visit to Albania earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Tirana's backing of Ukraine.
"It was one of the first countries to send military aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian aggression -- guns, ammunition, mine-resistant vehicles -- and it's currently one of the top ten per capita in terms of its support for Ukraine and security assistance," Blinken said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO
MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1
HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency
Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN
More Stories From World
-
Two men convicted of murdering Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay2 minutes ago
-
Dead horses, scraps, leaves: Gaza's hungry get desperate32 minutes ago
-
Indigenous Colombians fret as sacred mountain glaciers melt42 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly up despite tepid consumer confidence data52 minutes ago
-
Five-goal Haaland crushes Luton as Man City make FA Cup quarter-finals1 hour ago
-
31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge1 hour ago
-
US 'will not send troops to fight in Ukraine:' White House8 hours ago
-
In Sardinia, Italy's Meloni suffers first vote setback9 hours ago
-
Fear for rhinos as poachers kill 500 in South Africa9 hours ago
-
Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says10 hours ago
-
Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN10 hours ago
-
Italy says Ukraine support does not include ground troops12 hours ago