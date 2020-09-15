UrduPoint.com
Advisory For Growers Of Lentil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Advisory for growers of lentil

The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Lentil from October and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Lentil from October and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department said growers should cultivate approved varieties of Lentil, including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009 for getting maximum production.

The best time for lentil cultivation in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Gar, DG Khan and their peripheral areas is from October 1 to 15th of November whereas it can be cultivated in other irrigated areas from 15th of October to November 15.

The farmers should also use one bag DAP fertilizer or one bag triple super phosphateand half bag urea fertilizer or three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizerfor one acre of Lentil crop.

