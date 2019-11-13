UrduPoint.com
Agri-dept To Get Six More Vehicles For Expediting Fumigation Against Locusts: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:25 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has assured the agriculture department that 6 more vehicles would be provided to expedite the ongoing process for elimination of locusts.

During a visit of locust affected areas of Union Council Aamirjee tehsil Daur on Wednesday the commissioner viewed the process and directed the officials of agriculture department to utilize all available resources for the purpose.

The Commissioner said that spray campaign was launched in some areas of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts on the reports about arrival of locust in order to prevent growers from any damage to crops. Help has been sought from Sindh government for immediate elimination of locust, he added.

Syed Mohsin Ali Shah instructed Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad to expedite the spray work and also ensure the monitoring of the spray work in areas of locust attack.

Briefing the Commissioner, Agriculture Officer Muhammad Ramazan Channa said that two vehicles of Agriculture and plant protection Department were engaged in spray work and a large number of locust were eliminated.

The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the situation and said that special focus should be given to eliminate locust. He assured local growers that full support would be provided by the Divisional and District Administration for eliminating locus.

He said that six more vehicles for the spray would soon be handed over to agriculture department in order to accelerate the work of spray.

