Agriculture dept to provide wheat seeds to farmers from Oct 24

(@imziishan)

As part of government measures to increase wheat production across the province the agriculture department district Haripur has decided to provide wheat seeds to farmers from October 24

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : As part of government measures to increase wheat production across the province the agriculture department district Haripur has decided to provide wheat seeds to farmers from October 24.

An official communiqu issued here said the seeds would be provided to registered farmers on certain terms and conditions, adding that one sack of 50 kgs seed would be provided for one acre of land.

Initially the farmers would have to pay price of the wheat and later 50 percent discount would be given on seed after successful cultivation of the crop, it said. Every farmer would be bound to implement recommendations of agriculture department while sowing the crop.

The provincial and district supervising staff would supervise the sowing of seeds as per the recommendations of the department.

The farmers of Hairpur were advised to get their registration form from agriculture department and submit it along with CNIC and other necessary documents before till October 21.

The seeds would be available at agriculture extension department,Government Seed Form Pinyan, Model Form Services Centre new Haripur University and union councils affiliated with District Director Agriculture.