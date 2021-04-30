Agriculture machinery, implements worth $65.961 mln imported in 9 months

The agriculture machinery and implements worth of $65.961 million imported during last nine months of current financial year as compared the imports of $73.247 million of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The agriculture machinery and implements worth of $65.961 million imported during last nine months of current financial year as compared the imports of $73.247 million of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March, 2020-21, the imports of agriculture machinery and implements reduced by 9.95 percent as compared the imports of same period of last year.

However, imports of agriculture chemicals into the country during period under review witnessed an increased by of 13.71 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

In last 09 months agriculture and other chemicals costing $6.341 billion were also imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 5.576 billion of same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The imports of insecticides into the country during the period under review witnessed 19.70 percent growth as 29,450 metric tons of insecticides valuing $130 million imported as compared the import of 19,327 metric tons valuing $108.

644 million of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, medicinal products worth $834.717 million were also imported during the period under review, which was recorded at $756.696 million of same period last year, it revealed.

However, during the period under review, imports of fertilizers in the country went down by 8.73 percent as 1,259,943 metric tons of fertilizer manufactured valuing $440.157 million imported as against the import of 1,423,114 metric tons worth $482.251 million of same period last year.

Besides, the imports of above mentioned products, country also spent $3.165 billion on the imports of agriculture and other chemical group imports, which was stood at $2.739 billion in 09 months of last financial year.

During the period under review, imports of agriculture and other chemicals into the country grew by 15.5 percent as compared the imports of same period of last year, it added