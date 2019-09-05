UrduPoint.com
Capital Development Authority To Plant 30 Grown Plants In Lieu Of One Plant At G7/G-8 Under Pass

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Capital Development Authority to plant 30 grown plants in lieu of one plant at G7/G-8 under pass

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided that plantation of maximum trees is being made essential while executing any development project in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided that plantation of maximum trees is being made essential while executing any development project in the capital city.

In execution of G-7/G-8 underpass around 30 grown trees would be planted in lieu of single affected tree so that not only welfare oriented development projects could be completed but the environment of Islamabad would be improved.

The plantation campaign for replacement trees was conducted jointly by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) here on Thursday.

This tree plantation activity is being conducted in the open spaces along the Faisal Avenue where G-7/G-8 underpass is being constructed. On this occasion, officers of CDA and MCI were also present.

After planting a tree, Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed the officers of concerned formations that in future it must be considered that minimum number of trees suffer due to execution of development projects.

He directed the concerned formations that, tree plantation be carried out in F-9 park alsoFive to eight feet tall 990 grown trees are being planted at the site nearby G-7/G-8 underpass on Faisal Avenue. These plants include 250 Alistonia plants, 200 Pilkhan plants, 300 Cheerpine plants, 40 Sapium and 200 Sukchain plants are being planted at the site. local species have been preferred so that these species can withstand local weather conditions and maximum survival rate could be ensured.

