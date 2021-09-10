Cattle breeders advised to buy registered feed for animals

Livestock department Friday advised the cattle breeders to feed their animals which prepared from registered mills for better health and best production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Livestock department Friday advised the cattle breeders to feed their animals which prepared from registered mills for better health and best production.

In a statement issued here, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshid Akhtar said that strict action would be taken against animal feed vendors over non registration.

He said that they had also served notices to various vendors for registration of feed of animals.

According to Punjab Animals Feed stuff and Compound Feed Act 2016, no person shall manufacture, store, supply, transport for sale and marketing of feed stuff and compound feed unless he holds a license issued under this act after completion of set criteria.

The shop owners must get registration of feed of animals for sale.

He urged the cattle breeders to make sure while buying feed for your animals that the feed bag contains the tag, registration number of company and weight of the feed.