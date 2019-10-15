UrduPoint.com
Cattle Farmer Booked Over Illegal Insemination

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Cattle farmer booked over illegal insemination

Thikriwala police booked a cattle farmer on the charge of illegal artificial insemination of the animals

FAISALABAD, Oct 09 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -:Thikriwala police booked a cattle farmer on the charge of illegal artificial insemination of the animals.

Police spokesman on Tuesday said that a team of livestock department conducted a surprise raid at a cattle farm in chak 78-JB and found that the farmer Umar Farooq was involved in illicit insemination of the animals.

The teams seized artificial insemination material at the spot while the farmer managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered a case and started investigation for the arrest of the accused.

