Cotton Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 235 Yuan (about 36.74 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,435 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 730,839 lots with a turnover of 77.33 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

