Crops In Multan Division Safe From Locust Attack

Tue 16th July 2019

Crops were safe and secure from attack of Locust in Multan division While giving briefing to senior member board of revenue Punjab Shoukat Ali here on Tuesday in a meeting, Additional Commissioner Multan Sarfraz said that surveys were conducted in 328 union councils across the division,adding that feedback was taken from 2136 farmers about Locust attack and crops in districts Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan were safe and in good condition

He said that a detailed report about locust had been submitted to Punjab government.

Deputy commissioner Multan Aamir Khatak said that they had an ample stock of medicines to counter possible attack of locust.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Shoukat Ali lauded effort of officials and said that locust attack in Sindh and Balochistan had damaged crops.

The government was committed to offer maximum relief to farmers, he stated.

