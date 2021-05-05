UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Recovers 31000 Maund Stocked Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

District Administration recovered 31,000 maund of wheat worth over Rs 50 million after raiding at different places on tip of special branch

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District Administration recovered 31,000 maund of wheat worth over Rs 50 million after raiding at different places on tip of special branch.

The admin raided at Shah Jamal, Khairpur Sadaat and Shehr Sultan after being altered by special branch and recovered huge quantity of wheat.

It was transferred to food centres.

Meanwhile, a raid was made on a private shop from where, 960 kg ghee of utility Store Corporation was seized worth million of rupees.

