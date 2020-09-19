Experts advises tunnel cultivation for summer vegetable should start in Oct

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of summer vegetables in tunnels with the advent of October and complete it by mid of Novembe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of summer vegetables in tunnels with the advent of October and complete it by mid of November.

A spokesman of agriculture department said on Saturday that tunnel technology was need of the hour as it can play an instrumental role in catering to local food requirement besides mitigating financial problems of the growers. Therefore, progressive farmers were using this technology and earning much more money by growing off-season vegetables in tunnel.

He said that summer vegetables including cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, brinjal, watermelon, musk melon can be grown successfully in low, walk-in and high tunnels.

The agriculture department has also chalked out a comprehensive strategy to guide and educate farmers to adopt tunnel technology after getting proper training. Well fertile loamy soils having better drainage were most suitable for cultivation of off-season vegetables in tunnels, he added.