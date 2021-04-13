UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exporters Suspend Purchase Of Russian Wheat Due To High Export Fees - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:52 PM

Exporters Suspend Purchase of Russian Wheat Due to High Export Fees - Reports

Large companies have halted the purchase of Russian wheat for export as they are not ready to absorb high export fees and are waiting for prices to go down ahead of the harvest, as Russian newspaper "Kommersant" reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Large companies have halted the purchase of Russian wheat for export as they are not ready to absorb high export fees and are waiting for prices to go down ahead of the harvest, as Russian newspaper "Kommersant" reported on Tuesday.

In December 2020, the Russian government adopted measures to stop rising food prices in the country and set quotas and fees for grain export. From February 15 to June 30, 2021, companies can export only 17.5 million tonnes of grain from Russia. In addition, since February 15 wheat exporters have had to pay $29 per tonne within the quota. On March 1, the fee went up to $59.5 per tonne.

Such companies as Louis Dreyfus, KZP, Bunge, Sierentz Global Merchants, Cargill and Gemcorp have stopped buying Russian wheat, sources in the industry told the news outlet.

The media also cited Russian agricultural expert Dmitry Rylko as saying that only Russia's state United Grain Company and "a couple of other players" have continued buying wheat under existing conditions.

Edouard Zernin, the chief of Russia's union of wheat exporters, said, as cited by the newspaper, that most exporters do not hurry to purchase wheat as producers and resellers wait until the fee is canceled. The decision to wait will provoke a sharp correction in prices when the time comes to free grain elevators for a new harvest, he added.

According to Sovecon data, average prices for Russian wheat with 12.5 percent protein decreased by $4 last week to $244 per tonne. Experts said that in June the export fee will go down to $21 per tonne with a price of $230 per tonne. Although this will make the market more attractive, the situation could be risky, as exporters would not have enough time to purchase wheat.

Related Topics

Russia Company Price February March June December 2020 Market Media From Government Wheat Industry Million

Recent Stories

Austria health minister quits over Covid crisis 'o ..

48 seconds ago

World Squash Day 2021 Countdown launched

50 seconds ago

Germany OKs Changes to Infection Protection Act Ma ..

51 seconds ago

Efforts on to give right of vote to expats, FM tel ..

53 seconds ago

Russia to 'Do Everything' to Ensure Its Safety In ..

55 seconds ago

Moscow Slams US, NATO for Creating Explosive Situa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.