UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Should Control Wheat Kungi Timely: Agri Experts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:27 PM

Farmers should control wheat Kungi timely: agri experts

Agriculture experts advised growers to control wheat Kungi (rust) timely by using spray of fungicides and other tactics approved by the scientists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts advised growers to control wheat Kungi (rust) timely by using spray of fungicides and other tactics approved by the scientists.

A spokesman for the agriculture extension department on Tuesday said that Kungi was a fungal disease when it attained favorable weather conditions, it attacked the immune-o-deficient species and caused a decrease in the yield.

He said although wheat crop was attacked by a number of diseases yet Kungi was the most dangerous.

He said that there were three types of Kungi disease which attacked the wheat crops in Punjab. He said that Brown Kungi attacked wheat crops almost all the districts of Punjab equally and in case of an epidemic of this disease, the yield was significantly reduced.

The optimum temperature for its spread was 15 to 22 degrees Celsius.

He said the second type of Kungi was called yellow Kungi which attacked usually in the northern and some central districts of Punjab, including Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

However, some times its attacked was witnessed in all over the Punjab due to climate change.

He said that the optimum temperature for growth of yellow Kungi and its epidemic condition was 12 to 20 degrees Celsius. The disease usually attacked leaves but the stakes were also affected.

The third type is called Black Kungi. Though this type is not considered more dangerous for wheat crops in Punjab, yet its attack has been found in many parts of the country except Hyderabad and Kaghan Valley since 2006-07.

He said that the wheat crop could be protected from Kungi disease in various ways. However, it is the best way for crop protection against Kungi that farmers should cultivate disease resistant and approved varieties of wheat, including Ujala-2016, Pakistan-2013, Millat-2011, Aas-2011, Faisalabad-2008, Fakhar-e-Bhakkar, Bhakkar Star, NARC-2011, Johar-16, Anaj-17, Markaz-19, Akbar-19, Ghazi-19, Zankul and Borlag-16.

Related Topics

Attack Faisalabad Weather Punjab Agriculture Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bhakkar All From Wheat Best

Recent Stories

PASTIC to arrange seminar on knowledge based texti ..

3 minutes ago

Haji Zuber demands government attention towards re ..

3 minutes ago

Body of woman found in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

3 quacks arrested, 10 clinics sealed in Bhara Kahu ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally Aft ..

15 minutes ago

All Missing in Indian Glacier Flood Declared 'Dead ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.