Farmers to avail Rs 5000/acr subsidy on sugarcane cultivation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government will provide Rs 5000 subsidy on per acre cultivation of sugarcane under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme with an aim to enhance sugarcane production.

The subsidy would be given to farmers hailing from districts Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and Kasur.The farmers,registered with Agriculture Department would only be eligible to avail benefit of subsidy. The farmers could get subsidy upto five acres. In case of increase in number of interested farmers, the department would hold balloting draw.

According to official spokesman,the farmers were instructed to submit applications for availing subsidy. The successful candidate would follow instruction of the agriculture department for sowing technique. The application forms could be obtained from office of Agriculture Assistant Office concerned. Similarly, forms could also be downloaded from www.agripunjab.govt.pk. Photocopy of forms would also be considered, said official sources. The farmers could submit forms by January 31. However, balloting draw would be conducted on February 14.