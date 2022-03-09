UrduPoint.com

Foreign Diplomats Visit Punjab Seed Corporation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 04:03 PM

A delegation of foreign diplomats, government officials and United Nation development partners along with senior officials of South Punjab secretariat and international donors visited the Punjab Seed Corporation Peerwala and reviewed the steps taken by the government to improve service delivery, resources, utilization and improvement of funds

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of foreign diplomats, government officials and United Nation development partners along with senior officials of South Punjab secretariat and international donors visited the Punjab Seed Corporation Peerwala and reviewed the steps taken by the government to improve service delivery, resources, utilization and improvement of funds. They also reviewed the provision of facilities in the sensation development center, official sources told on Wednesday.

According to sources, Korean diplomat Subh Sangpyo and Sungminkim, representative of World food Program Sana Zia, UN officer on drugs and crime Mr.Milsom, UN project services representative Ms Marysia and Rathi Rathi, UNRCO representative Shah Nasir Khan, Secretary Local Government Amir Atiq Khan and Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel were part of the delegation and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab briefed the delegation about the ongoing development works of Agriculture in the district.

The delegation was also briefed about seed preparations, seed storage, crop production, farmers' training on high standards during a follow up visit. The Secretary Agriculture also briefed the delegation about women participation in development of Agriculture Department in the district. He said that women were being assisted in cultivating other crops including kitchen gardening to play an active role in agriculture. He also briefed the delegation that awareness sessions were conducted for training of farmers and rural women for the development of Agriculture.

The Plant Director on the occasion, briefed the delegation that Punjab Seed Corporation produces seed of wheat, cotton, pulses, rice, oil, tomato and other good quality seeds despite limited resources.

