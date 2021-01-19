UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Increase Sunflower Cultivation; Providing Rs 5,000 Per Acre Subsidy

Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Government under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, is making efforts to increase sunflower (oilseed) cultivation in the province and providing subsidy amounting to Rs5,000 per acre to the registered farmers.

According to a spokesman, the agriculture department had announced a scheme for cultivation of the sunflower and the registered farmers were being given subsidy for 10 acres land.

He said that the Punjab government in collaboration with All Pakistan Solvent Extractors' Association (APSEA) would ensure purchase of the grain yield of sunflower and advised the unregistered farmers to contact Punjab Agriculture Departments' office for registration.

To a question the spokesman said that every year, Pakistan spends billion of Dollars on the import of crude edible oils and oilseed. Increased local production of oilseed crops and the improved working of the domestic edible oil refining industry could help reduce this huge import bill, he added.

He said all out efforts were being made to decrease its import and increase local production. The cultivation of the sunflower would help increase income of the growers and save the country's precious foreign exchange, being spent to purchase edible oil from international market.

He said, the interested farmers can contact Punjab Agriculture Department through Helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.

